Home TV Books TV Week – June 14, 2025 TV Books TV Week – June 14, 2025 June 12, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR TV Week – June 7, 2025 TV Week – May 31, 2025 TV Week – May 24, 2025 View Comments Weather Lumberton overcast clouds enter location 71.6 ° F 73.1 ° 71.6 ° 94 % 0mph 100 % Thu 87 ° Fri 87 ° Sat 90 ° Sun 89 ° Mon 92 ° Editor's Picks Domestic dispute in Shannon leads to arrest in fatal shooting Lumbee author publishes debut novels Summa Slamma: Barrel racers compete in Lumberton Robeson County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of two officers; Rowdy, Whitmire UNC Health Southeastern teammates honored for service milestones Load more