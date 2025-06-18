Home TV Books TV Week – June 21, 2025 TV Books TV Week – June 21, 2025 June 18, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR TV Week – June 14, 2025 TV Week – June 7, 2025 TV Week – May 31, 2025 View Comments Weather Lumberton few clouds enter location 91.4 ° F 91.4 ° 91.1 ° 49 % 3.2mph 20 % Wed 95 ° Thu 94 ° Fri 92 ° Sat 96 ° Sun 98 ° Editor's Picks Carolina Civic Center continues annex contruction; Hairspray delayed until ‘26 UNCP’s Allen named chair of NC ACE Women’s Network UNCP to host several events to celebrate Lumbee Homecoming Commissioners approve $199M county budget Purple Door Productions hosting summer theater program Load more