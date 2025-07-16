Home TV Books TV Week – July 19, 2025 TV Books TV Week – July 19, 2025 July 16, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR TV Week – July 12, 2025 TV Week – July 5, 2025 TV Week – June 28, 2025 View Comments Weather Lumberton overcast clouds enter location 75.2 ° F 75.2 ° 75.2 ° 94 % 1.3mph 100 % Wed 87 ° Thu 94 ° Fri 97 ° Sat 100 ° Sun 98 ° Editor's Picks RCSO investigates deadly shooting in domestic dispute Stolen vehicle, narcotics seized during Robeson County traffic stop New Deputy of Elections urges voter participation Lester Bullard Boulevard dedicated at Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center Candidate filing period enters second week Load more