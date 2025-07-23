Home TV Books TV Week – July 26, 2025 TV Books TV Week – July 26, 2025 July 23, 2025 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR TV Week – July 19, 2025 TV Week – July 12, 2025 TV Week – July 5, 2025 View Comments Weather Lumberton broken clouds enter location 87.8 ° F 87.8 ° 83.1 ° 58 % 2.2mph 75 % Thu 91 ° Fri 96 ° Sat 100 ° Sun 103 ° Mon 93 ° Editor's Picks Board of Elections swears in new members Lumbee Tribe Gala set for Aug. 16 Parkton Elementary to hold meet and greet with new principal Local journalist honored after decades of documenting Lumbee history Planatarium hosting free summer sessions Load more