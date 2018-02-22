Murder defendant’s fiancee charged with juror tampering

Turner Turner McCormick McCormick

LUMBERTON — The fiancee of a man on trial for attempted murder has been charged with trying to pay a juror to return a verdict of not guilty.

According to Erich Hackney, an investigator with the District Attorney’s Office, Shaquita Sherrell Turner, 25, of Fairmont, is charge with interfering with a juror, conspiracy to interfere with a juror and obstruction of justice. Turner was jailed under a $100,000 bond.

Hackney said the murder defendant, Damion McCormick, is expected to be charged with the same crimes.

Nine jurors have been seated in the trial of McCormick, who is accused of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Superior Court Judge J. Gregory Bell is presiding with Assistant District Attorney Vanessa Burton is the prosecutor.

According to Hackney, on Tuesday night McCormick called Turner, his fiancee and the mother of one of his children, and asked her to contact juror No. 1 whom McCormick and Turner knew through family members. Hackney said that Turner sent a text to the juror and asked her to “spare favor on my fiance.” On Wednesday morning, Turner spoke with the juror by phone and asked her to “spare some favor” toward McCormick by rendering a not guilty vote in exchange for money, according to Hackney.

The juror informed the court of what had happened, according to Hackney, and Bell asked Hackney to conduct an investigation, which is continuing.

McCormick was arrested in March 2014 and charged with an an attempted murder that had occurred in February of that year.

A Lumberton police officer stopped a vehicle at East Fifth Street and Old Whiteville Road and “smelled an odor of marijuana in the vehicle,” police Maj. Tommy Barnes said at the time. McCormick, who was 22 and a passenger in the vehicle, jumped from the vehicle and fled, tossing away a .38-caliber revolver. He was quickly chased down and arrested.

Police then found that McCormick, whose address was listed as Oxford Road, Rowland, was wanted for shooting William Washington on Feb. 20 at Washington’s home on N.C. 211 East in Lumberton. A sheriff’s report said that McCormick’s mother and others were inside the home eating when McCormick knocked on the door. Washington told him to come into the kitchen to talk and then the two went out on the back porch. An argument followed and Washington was shot.

McCormick was charged by Lumberton police with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was then turned over to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, which charged him with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries.

