Campbell seeks re-election to District 2

LUMBERTON — Berlester Campbell filed Monday for re-election to the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, setting up a familiar rematch for residents of District 2.

A resident of Fairmont, Campbell, a Democrat, is a veteran with three years of service in the U.S. Army. He has 14 years of experience as a county commissioner, but not consecutive. After serving previously and then losing re-election, he won the seat back in 2014.

Campbell is affiliated with Antioch Baptist Church in Proctorville.

“You are one of 2,718 voters that cast your vote in the 2014 election,” Campbell said in a written statement. “Your vote is very important for our district and county. Therefore, I encourage you to vote for me and allow us to continue to work together to bring about the needed changes for Robeson, especially in District 2. I believe you will agree with me that change is evident.”

Hubert Sealey is the only other candidate to file for the District 2 seat, having also filed as a Democrat. Campbell defeated Sealey in a run-off election in 2014, ending a three-term run for Sealey that began when he defeated Campbell in 2002.

No Republicans have filed for the District 2 seat.

The filing period of the May 8 primary, which began on Feb. 12, ends on Wednesday at noon. The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 6.