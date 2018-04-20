Repair work to close I-95 lane, Iona Church Road

LUMBERTON — Sections of Interstate 95 and Iona Church Road will be closed for varying amounts of time through Thursday so repair work can be performed.

A section of a southbound lane of I-95 near Rowland will be closed from 7:30 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday so a deck can be repaired. No detour is required.

Both lanes of Iona Church Road near McDonald will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Thursday so a pipe under the road can be repaired.

The detour is Iona Church Road to Dew Road to South Robeson Road to Raynham Road back to Iona Church Road.