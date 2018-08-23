LUMBERTON — A local woman was in jail Thursday afternoon facing charges related to the robbery of a man at knifepoint that netted money and lawn equipment.
Summer Pait, 24, of 5015 Alamac Road, was arrested Monday and charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor larceny, according to court records. She was placed in the Robeson Count Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.
Pait is accused of robbing, with a knife, Johnny Walters of $3,020 in cash, an electric razor and an electric trimmer, both valued at $85, according to court records. She also allegedly conspired with an “unknown male” to “commit the felony robbery with a dangerous weapon against Johnny Walkers” on June 23.
“The defendant (Pait) committed this act by means of an assault consisting of having in possession and threatening the use of a dangerous weapon to wit,” according to court documents. Walters told investigators that Pait pulled out a knife and told him, ‘If you don’t give me your money I am going to kill you,’ according to court documents.
Pait made her first court appearance on Tuesday and is scheduled back in court on Sept. 21.
