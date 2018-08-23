Pait Pait

LUMBERTON — A local woman was in jail Thursday afternoon facing charges related to the robbery of a man at knifepoint that netted money and lawn equipment.

Summer Pait, 24, of 5015 Alamac Road, was arrested Monday and charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor larceny, according to court records. She was placed in the Robeson Count Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

Pait is accused of robbing, with a knife, Johnny Walters of $3,020 in cash, an electric razor and an electric trimmer, both valued at $85, according to court records. She also allegedly conspired with an “unknown male” to “commit the felony robbery with a dangerous weapon against Johnny Walkers” on June 23.

“The defendant (Pait) committed this act by means of an assault consisting of having in possession and threatening the use of a dangerous weapon to wit,” according to court documents. Walters told investigators that Pait pulled out a knife and told him, ‘If you don’t give me your money I am going to kill you,’ according to court documents.

Pait made her first court appearance on Tuesday and is scheduled back in court on Sept. 21.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

