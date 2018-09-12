Two incidents of price-gouging investigated in Robeson

An example of price gouging was posted on Sheriff-elect Burnis Wilkins’ social media account earlier this week. The anti-price gouging law will remain in effect until the state of emergency is lifted. Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall on Saturday. An example of price gouging was posted on Sheriff-elect Burnis Wilkins’ social media account earlier this week. The anti-price gouging law will remain in effect until the state of emergency is lifted. Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall on Saturday.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reports of price gouging ahead of Hurricane Florence.

“Every reported incident will be turned over to the Attorney General’s Office,” Sheriff Kenneth Sealey said Wednesday. “We will then open an investigation.”

More than 100 reports of price gouging have poured into the Attorney General’s Office, according to the N.C. Department of Justice.

“So far, we’ve received 131 complaints about price gouging from around the state, including two from Robeson County,” said Laura Brewer, DOJ communications director.

The two complaints about over-priced gas and water originated in Lumberton and Parkton, she said.

A 28-count pack of water was priced at $11.99, according to a social media post by Sheriff-elect Burnis Wilkins.

“If you see any business that has ridiculous prices far out of the norm, please take a photo and call or submit a complaint,” he said. “Taking advantage of people during trying times is really unnerving to me.”

The law that protects consumers from price gouging is now in effect in North Carolina because Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Friday. It will remain in effect until the state of emergency is lifted.

“Our office will investigate these claims. Often, we can resolve the issue by talking to the person or business and explaining the price-gouging law,” Brewer said. “However, the Attorney General’s Office also can take legal action to stop price gouging and seek refunds for consumers who paid too much.”

The court also may impose fines against price gougers of up to $5,000 for each violation, she said.

Attorney General Josh Stein and the state Department of Justice will be reviewing complaints from consumers closely over the next several weeks and are prepared to take action against any businesses engaging in price gouging activities, Brewer said.

Anyone who is concerned about potential price gouging should call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint at www.ncdoj.gov.

Crime is another concern for county residents, according to Sheriff Sealey. When a storm of this magnitude hits, people’s property may be vulnerable to theft.

“We are aware of this. We are going to do 12-hour shifts. Investigators, and everyone will be on the road working,” Sealey said. “We are going to be looking out for homes. We are going to check on them the best way we can.

“People need to protect their own stuff. If you have to leave home take valuables with you.”

The county Sheriff’s Office has devised a plan to keep county residents and their property safe, Sealey said. Weather may hinder deputies and detectives from covering the whole county.

“We are going to patrol the best way we can. If we have roads washed out, like during Matthew, it is hard to get to them,” Sealey said. “During the aftermath we will be out patrolling again.”

Sealey urges county residents to take this storm seriously.

“Go ahead and get prepared because we don’t know the outcome of what the storm is going to be,” Sealey said.

A designated telephone line was opened to handle any weather-related incidents. In the event of an emergency residents should call 911, he said.

An example of price gouging was posted on Sheriff-elect Burnis Wilkins’ social media account earlier this week. The anti-price gouging law will remain in effect until the state of emergency is lifted. Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall on Saturday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Sheriff-Sealey_ne2018912161421972.jpg An example of price gouging was posted on Sheriff-elect Burnis Wilkins’ social media account earlier this week. The anti-price gouging law will remain in effect until the state of emergency is lifted. Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall on Saturday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_brewer_ne2018912163035454.jpg https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_price-gouging_ne20189121631233.jpg

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]