FEMA aid is available for Florence

RALEIGH — Robeson County homeowners or renters whose homes were damaged, are unsafe or inaccessible because of Hurricane Florence have resources available for recovery through FEMA.

FEMA announced on Friday that disaster assistance is available to affected individuals in Robeson County, and also in the neighboring counties of Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland and many others across Eastern North Carolina. Additional counties may be added later.

As of Friday at noon, more than $5.7 million been approved by FEMA for total individual and household programs from more than 1,800 approved applications in North Carolina, according to the FEMA website.

For those with a homeowner’s or flood insurance policy, FEMA wants those claims to be filed with the insurance company before applying for disaster assistance, and to get the process started quickly.

If you cannot return to your home, or if you are unable to live in your home because of disaster damage, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, or call 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY) to determine if state, voluntary and local organizations are in your community to address your immediate needs. Those who can return to their homes with power, water and other utilities working can visit DisasterAssistance.gov to address any unmet needs.

If you are in one of the counties that qualify for assistance, you will need your Social Security number; daytime telephone number; current mailing address and address and zip code of the damaged property; and insurance information, if available, to apply for FEMA aid.

Although the federal government cannot make you whole, it may help your recovery move forward by providing grants for basic repairs to make your home safe, sanitary and secure. FEMA assistance may also provide temporary help with a place for people to stay while you build your recovery plan.

