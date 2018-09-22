LORRAINE WILLOUGBY BREWER

LUMBERTON — Lorraine “Pat” Willoughby Brewer, 73, died on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, an UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, N,C. She was born in Robeson County, N.C., on May 16, 1945, to the late Leslie Willoughby and the late Genieve Kranz Willoughby.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mrs. Brewer is survived by a son, Rufus Brewer of Fairmont; a daughter, Patricia Bullard (Avander) of Lumberton; three grandchildren, Ashley Rogers, Toni Villa, and Kimble Brewer; and two great-grandchildren, Ameila Villa and Jayce Rogers.

A time of visitation will be held on Monday, Sept 24, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in the West Family Cemetery.

