Student arrested with handgun on campus

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton High School student was arrested today for having a handgun on campus.

As of mid-afternoon, Donavan Locklear, 16, was in the process of being charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, which is a felony, according to a Lumberton Police Department news release. He was being taken before a magistrate at which time he will be given a date for his first court appearance. Locklear had not been seen by a magistrate by mid-afternoon so a bond had not been set.

The arrest came as the result of an assistant principal receiving information that a student may have a weapon on campus. The assistant principal searched the student in question and found a SCCY 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the student’s pocket. A School Resource officer was notified and the officer took possession of the student and gun, which was unloaded when found.

Locklear’s address is being withheld at this time because of his age, according to the news release. His family was told of his arrest.

Anyone with further information pertaining to this incident should contact Lt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department by calling 910-671-3845.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_police-lights.jpg