Arrest made in hit-and-run

LUMBERTON — A Rowland man faces multiple charges after an investigation led to him as being responsible for a hit- and-run accident that killed a woman dead last week.

Jimmy Earl Cummings Jr., 43, of 2536 South Robeson Road, is charged with felony hit-and-run involving death, driving while license revoked, failure to reduce speed to avoid colliding with a person, and failure to report an accident, according to Erich Hackney, an investigator with the county District Attorney’s Office.

Tammy Lynn Dial, 49, of 92 Melissa Drive in Pembroke, was killed when she was struck at about 11 p.m. April 7 while walking south on Philadelphus Road about two miles north of Pembroke. Trooper J.C. Waldrop, who investigated the accident, determined she was wearing dark clothing and walking in the wrong lane when she was struck. A pedestrian should walk facing traffic.

The patrol was able to gather pieces of the vehicle that struck her and eventually determined it was most likely a Cadillac Escalade. Highway Patrol Sgt. Ron Wright said that office began systematically going through all the white Escalades in the county and eventually were led to Cummings.

Hackney praised the Highway Patrol’s work.

“The Highway Patrol did an excellent job on this case,” he said. “One thing that stuck out, they did an advanced search of all the Cadillac Escalades in Robeson County methodically. His was No. 14 on the list.”

Wright said that when evidence pointed in Cummings’ direction, he admitted there was damage to his vehicle, but said it had been caused by hitting a deer. Wright said Cummings maintained he did not report that accident because he only had collision insurance and could not make a claim.

Wright said Cummings eventually told the patrol where the vehicle was located, at a mechanic and body shop on Green Grove Road. He said that his officers and Hackney staged a reconstruction and the pieces recovered at the accident scene fit Cummings’ Escalade “like a glove.”

Hackney said that he has a search warrant and will go through the vehicle next week.

Wright said Cummings was arrested and charged on Thursday afternoon, and jailed under a $55,000 bond. He said Cummings never backed off his story that the vehicle hit a deer.

“It was a team effort,” Wright said. “I want to thank The Robesonian and the Sheriff’s Office for getting information out there about what we were looking for. It was helpful. I also want to thank Erich Hackney for his assistance with the investigation.”

The Robesonian was unable to get a photograph of Cummings.

Editor Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

