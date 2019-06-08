JOSHUA LEE LOWRY

PEMBROKE — Mr. Joshua Lee Lowery, 34, of 124 Bronford Road, Pembroke, was born Oct. 14, 1984, and died Friday, June 7, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The funeral will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Locklear & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jason Chandler officiating. Burial will in the Lowry Cemetery.

Surviving are his father and stepmother, Mr. Bronford and Mrs. Carlita Lowry of Rowland; mother, Ms. Kimberly Campbell of Holdens Beach, N.C.; a son, Mr. James Bronford Jr. “JB” Lowery of Pembroke; two daughters, Ms. Tamara Lowery and Ms. Tiffany Lowery, both of Pembroke; a brother, Mr. Blake Lamar Lowery of Pembroke; a sister, Cynthia Marie Lowery of Pembroke; and a grandmother, Ms. Mary Riggs of Greensboro.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Locklear and Son Funeral Home.