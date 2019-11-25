Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Friday to Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Courtland Hayes, North Creek Road, Lumberton; Fairmont Waste Water Plant, Woodrow Road, Orrum; Latrell Williamson, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Rafael Flores, Candor Drive, Lumberton; Country Tobacco Oasis, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Wireless Network Group, Hilly Branch Road, Lumberton; Mikey Locklear, Nealey Avenue, Lumberton; and Saiquan Floyd, Gussie Drive, Fairmont.

The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Eva Gentry, Preserve Road, Fairmont; Charles Ivey, North Creek Road, Lumberton; Dollar General, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; Rosbita Solis, Shannon Road, Shannon; Lance Locklear, Reo Drive, Maxton; Marshall Thompson, O’Quinn Road, Maxton; Willie Imbufe, Lynell Road, Fairmont; and Kristen Inman, Wheat Drive, St. Pauls.

Jose Hernandez, of Hendryx Drive in Red Springs, reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that an armed robbery occurred at his residence.