RCC grad takes skills to NY to help beat COVID-19

BRONX, N.Y. — Patrick Chavis is the kind of guy who says “hey” to everyone.
In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Chavis is working at St. Barnabas Hospital in New York and is spreading southern hospitality throughout the state.
Chavis is a 1997 Robeson Community College Respiratory Therapy program graduate who went on to receive his bachelor’s of science degree in respiratory therapy from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
He began taking night classes at RCC in the early 1990s while working full-time at Converse. He initially was interested in nursing until his father, RCC retired math instructor Crafton Chavis, told him about RCC’s Respiratory Therapy program.
His experience at RCC was very rewarding and provided a solid foundation to help launch his career. He was able to utilize the library and respiratory labs in the evening hours and received support from the RCC Foundation.
Chavis was contacted by contractors who saw his resume on LinkedIn about working in New York at St. Barnabas Hospital just outside Manhattan. He arrived in New York on April 20 with plans to remain until Aug. 2.
When asked about his experience in New York during the current health pandemic, he described it as being “life-changing.”
Upon his arrival at St. Barnabas, there were no available beds at the 600-bed hospital and all departments were being used for COVID-19 patients.
“It literally looked like a war zone,” Chavis said.
The alumnus said he chose to volunteer and go to New York because he wants to use his talent and skills to help people who are most affected by the virus. He feels that he needs to stand with his fellow respiratory therapists and help during the pandemic.
He is thankful for Robeson County and saying “there is no place like home” and that he is thankful for the many prayers and kind words from family and friends.