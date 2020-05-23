Sudan Pirates take routine to retirement facilities on mission to make residents smile

Related Articles
LUMBERTON — The Sudan Pirates are notorious for bringing smiles, and even laughter, to large crowds lining the streets during local parades.
For the past two weeks they’ve performed their antics before a smaller audience in need of uplifting, the elderly.
So far the pirate gang has visited five retirement facilities within Robeson County and one outside of the county, spreading cheer among retired residents who haven’t seen their loved ones in months because of the risk of contracting COVID-19 and government restrictions.
“Some of them, you’d think they won the lottery when they see us,” Sudan Pirates Capt. Jimmy Prevatte said.
The Sudan Pirates are a parade unit of the Sudan Shriners, a philanthropic organization that funds 22 Shriner’s Children’s hospitals across the United States.
Because of the novel coronavirus, the local charitable organization had to postpone a majority of their fundraising events this year, Prevatte said.
“We’ve had to put fundraisers on hold. We had oyster roasts, fish fries and raffles that we used to do,” Prevatte said.
During these times the group has dispersed — not being able to meet to discuss events and socialize with one another.
“We have limited contact with our brothers and sisters that we’re use to seeing all the time,” Prevatte said. “Some of them we haven’t seen since this has all began.”
Instead of sitting on his hands, Prevatte reached out to the administration of local retirement facilities asking if they could entertain the shut-ins. So far the group has visited Lumberton Rehab, Wesley Pines, Woodhaven and Glenflora retirement facilities in Lumberton; Greenbrier Senior Living Community in Fairmont; and Liberty Commons in Whiteville, all in the past two weekends.
“We like to still help the elderly and the shut-ins when we can’t do what we do,” Prevatte said. “We need stuff like this.”
To comply with social distancing requirements, the pirates visit by walking around the facilities and talking to residents through their windows.
“We wave and we talk to them through the windows, and to the see the smiles come on their face, it just makes us feel good,” Prevatte said.
Just like in the parades, roughly 10 Shriners deck themselves out in pirate gear, bringing along the familiar pirate ship with its working cannon and old tunes. Shriners’ wives also participate by holding signs with encouraging messages like “We are praying for you” and “Hang in there.”
“At some places we go, they can bring the people out front, and when they bring the people out front, we might do little skits like how we do in parades,” Prevatte said.
The reactions are almost always positive.
“They’re all really excited. Some of the little old ladies in their are blowing kisses,” Prevatte said. “Everybody is excited. Even the nurses are excited.”
Some of the nursing homes have former Shriners and Shriner widows who look forward to seeing the acts and walking down memory lane. Prevatte had the opportunity to meet one of the founding members of the Sudan Pirates, Frank McCormick, at Wesley Pines.
“He knew about us and he knew that we had a cannon on our ship that fires. He asked if we could fire it and we did. He loved it,” Prevatte said.
The pirates have had a chance to meet fellow Shriners and supporters while visiting.
“We got a lot of people who we know that are former Shriners or Shriner widows,” Prevatte said. “We’ve got some Shriner mothers and fathers who’ve been in there and its been like 60 days since they’ve been out to see their families.”
Prevatte said that for he and the pirates, visiting the rest homes has brought the same fulfillment he sees visiting the children’s hospitals.
“It will bring tears to your eyes,” he said. “Some of the stories, it just touches you and we get that same feeling at the rest homes.
“I’ve heard them say ‘Thank you’ so many times and I say ‘No, don’t mention it, y’all are the heroes not us.’ We’re just making a positive action in this time we got going on.”
The Sudan Pirates will take a break on Memorial Day weekend and then continue their retirement community tours the next weekend.
“As long as the interest is still there, I’ll keep doing it because I love it,” Prevatte said.
Tomeka Sinclair can be reached by email at [email protected] or via telephone at 910-416-5865.