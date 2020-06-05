God’s wisdom is available to all who listen

Proverbs 1:1-4, 7, 8, 10, 20-22, 32, 33

Wisdom is in good supply but sadly, those seeking it are not. The book of Proverbs, written by Solomon, is one of several biblical books called wisdom books.

Solomon asked God for wisdom, and God granted his request. In the book of Proverbs we have, by no means, all of Solomon’s wise sayings since we are told in 1 Kings 4:32 that he spoke three thousand proverbs.

In this book are teachings that guide people to learn morals. Morals do not naturally occur; they must be taught. Once, I invited a man to come to church and bring his wife and children. He informed me that he and his wife were atheists. As soon as he said this, he added, “We might bring our children, though, because we would like for them to be taught morals.”

The book also contains spiritual teachings that as the apostle Paul wrote to Timothy “make thee wise unto salvation.”

Solomon said his aim was that other people would “know wisdom and instruction” and they would “perceive the words of understanding.” Wisdom is useful when properly applied, therefore it has a purpose. A person may live in darkness and not realize it, and there are times when we need help discerning between right and wrong. We must pray for wisdom, but also ask the Lord to help us with its application.

We are invited to be thoughtful, carefully weighing matters confronting us. Ask God for wisdom that we might know truth and fairness in our dealings with other people.

In the fourth verse, the people at whom these proverbs are directed are first the “simple,” or open-minded people. Anyone sincerely seeking wisdom will soon find it. Secondly, the proverbs are direct at young people who are inexperienced and need knowledge and wisdom.

There are two principles basic to life. “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction,” he said. A real reverence for God opens the road to wisdom. The second principle is respect for one’s parents. Willingness to learn comes first in the family, and discipline is learned at home.

Remember, said Solomon, there will be sinners who entice us to sin. Resist their temptations that are intended to lead us away from the Lord and into trouble.

Wisdom is available to all people who will listen to the Lord. It is not something unattainable to open minds and hearts.

There are some who are simple-minded and are satisfied with that life. There also people who scorn God and hate knowledge. Neither group need live that way since God is ready to respond people seeking forgiveness and help.

God promises that everyone who calls on Him “shall dwell safely, and shall be quiet from fear of evil.”

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]