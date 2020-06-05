Dukes, Locklear named 2020 Early Assurance Scholars at UNCP

WASHINGTON — Dec. 7, 1941. Nov. 22, 1963. Sept. 11, 2001.

I had hoped that the present generation would not have a date such as these in their lives. It turns out they have the whole of 2020 that will bring back unpleasant memories.

For their entire life, my parents remembered where they were and what they were doing on the day Pearl Harbor was attacked. I remember where I was and what I was doing on the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. I’m sure most of us remember what we were doing when airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

For a group of people from Robeson County, that date will be forever in their memories. They were in Washington as members of a delegation from the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce and they were visiting our Congressional representatives. These are the memories that some of those delegates have of that day. Some may not be completely historically accurate, and some may be a little contradictory, but they are as those participating remember them to be. There is some redundancy in their statements concerning the number of people on the streets but that emphasizes their sense of the magnitude of the situation.

On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2001, the delegation left at 8:15 a.m. by bus for their annual Washington Perspectives trip. They were looking forward to meeting with our congressmen and senators and discussing our county’s concerns.

Monday was filled with sightseeing and a reception with various legislatures. It was a beautiful day just made for acting like a tourist. That evening they attended a dinner with Congressman Mike McIntyre in Georgetown. They could see the U.S. Capitol building and watch airplanes fly overhead as they approached the airport for landing. There were no commercial airplanes flying over the capital the next day.

On Tuesday, the delegation was in the Cannon House Office Building’s Caucus Room attending a continental breakfast with other North Carolina delegations and congressmen. The delegation was sitting in different parts of the room. They had different perspectives of what occurred. As they left the building, they went out different doors or arrived at a particular location at different times and some events were more important to some than others.

According to Cindy Kern, Lumberton Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, the room was full with about 225 people listening to a speaker when Congressman Robin Hayes went up to the microphone and told them that an airplane had flown into the World Trade Center. Everyone thought that it was a small plane. However, the Fayetteville delegation had a number of military personnel with them. Some were contacted by beeper and left the room. When they returned, they motioned to their delegation to go outside. Kern thought something more was up.

Congressman Hayes returned to the microphone and told them another plane had hit the World Trade Center and everyone was to leave the building. There were several doors in the room and there was a mass exodus. As Kern and Linda Parlett left, they saw a “sea of people” coming from the direction of the Capitol and the White House, low flying jet fighters, and smoke coming from the direction of the Pentagon that was only 3 miles away. Kern asked a policeman where the Holiday Inn Capitol was, but he misunderstood her.

He yelled back to her, “you can’t go to the Capitol!” He was obviously under a great deal of stress. A passing businessman gave them directions.

Kern and Parlett met up with Steve Bryant, Ann and Buddy McLean and Dencie Lambdin. Bryant knew the location of the motel they had stayed the previous night, so they followed him. It was about three-fourths of a mile away, but the streets were full of people. Bryant said it looked like someone had “stirred up an ant hill.” He remembers hearing an explosion as they started walking but thinks it was a secondary explosion because the plane had hit the Pentagon before they left the building.

The police kept telling people to keep moving. There was no vehicle traffic. As they approached the Library of Congress, a security guard told them to get inside because a gas attack was expected, but the group continued to the motel. In all the confusion and movement, Parlett remembers seeing a man on a park bench calmly reading a newspaper.

Don Metzger and Kern were also at the meeting. He remembers someone whispering to the speaker Sen. Joseph Lieberman, and then being told that everyone was to evacuate the building. No one knew what was happening. Everyone was very calm and orderly. There was no panic. It seemed surreal. As they walked to the motel, they saw police picking up the trash cans. They must have thought people might put bombs in them.

Cheryl and Dick Page had anticipated a fun-filled few days. They were waiting for Lieberman to speak. When he finished his talk, they were going to leave. Someone was speaking when an aide came up to him and whispered into his ear. At about that time, some of the congressmen began to get up from their tables and leave.

There was an announcement that a plane hit the World Trade Center, and Cheryl remembers thinking at the time if that was a terrorist action. Everyone was told to evacuate the building. Cheryl remembers the utter chaos and pandemonium. It is still a very emotional memory.

As they were leaving, a policeman told them that a plane was headed to Capitol Hill. “You have to get out of here!”

James and Kim Gore were sitting in the back of the room. Secretary Norman Mineta was supposed to be the first speaker, but he wasn’t there. James remembers thinking that it didn’t look like they “had their act together.” Some congressman from Georgia acted as a speaker. He seemed to be just rambling. Someone close to James had a cell phone, and people at his table were told that a Cessna had hit the Twin Towers.

Then someone said, “Ladies and gentlemen, there is a fire at the Pentagon, and you need to exit the building now!” They started filing out, and he will never forget the number of people on the streets and sidewalks. Evidently all the office buildings were evacuated. They could see smoke at the Pentagon but still didn’t know what happened.

While his wife stayed in the motel, John Grissom attended the breakfast meeting. He remembers sitting with James Gore and watching people keep going to the podium and whispering to the speaker. They wondered what in the world was going on. After a few minutes, they were told that all government buildings were being evacuated because of a fire at the Pentagon.

There was no panic, but a lot of people were trying to leave the building at the same time. He saw our jet fighters in the air and law enforcement everywhere as well as sirens going off.

Reed and Susan Caldwell remembers a flurry of activity by security officers around the podium. There was an announcement that a plane hit the World Trade Center, but everyone thought it was an accident, and the speeches continued.

A few minutes later, another flurry of activity and an announcement that a second aircraft hit the Trade Center was made. Everyone was told to evacuate the building. The Caldwells were separated from the main group and followed several members of Congress down an emergency exit that led to the sidewalk. The officials got into limos and sped off. Susan and Reid were told by the police to walk as quickly as possible away from the Capitol.

Larry Chavis was there. After an announcement that a plane had hit the World Trade Center, the speaker asked for a moment of silence and then resumed the meeting not knowing the significance of the act. Someone from the Dunn Chamber left Chavis’ table for a few minutes. When he came back he said “something was going on.” Then there was the announcement of the second airplane, and everyone was told to evacuate the building.

Since the Robeson County delegation was spread throughout the room, they all could not leave at the same time. A few minutes meant a lot in the events that followed.

When Linda and Don Metzger were told to evacuate the building, they were “strongly urged” to do so by a young Marine. They were with Cliff and Becky Bullard. As they stepped out of the Cannon Building, they heard that a plane had hit the Pentagon. They also saw two F-16’s fly over.

Lambdin described the scene outside the Cannon Office Building as a sea of humanity filling the sidewalks, streets and grass. Everyone wanted to get to a safe place. Everyone was walking but there was no panic. She doesn’t remember hearing the twin towers had been hit but could see the smoke from the Pentagon and see planes flying overhead. No one knew the extent of the situation, but there was a lot of speculation.

Becky Bullard remembers the feelings of terror, uncertainty and chaos. They didn’t know what was happening, and they were in a strange building in a strange city. The politicians were escorted to the basement and safety.

The delegations were on their own.

Cheryl and Dick Page remember looking out over the Mall area and seeing people still lying on blankets or throwing a football around. They were just enjoying the beautiful day.

As they walked down the street, people in some of the other buildings urged the crowd to get off the street for fear of a gas attack. Then Cheryl heard fighter jets overhead and heard a large boom or explosion — probably the Pentagon getting hit. She says it was like a B-grade horror movie with crowds of people moving down the street frantically and trying to contact someone on their cell phones; however, the lines were jammed, and nobody could call out.

When Alan Avant got to the street, a policeman told him that another plane was headed to Washington and possibly to the White House but the coffee shops along the street were full of people enjoying the morning. People filled the street but seemed lackadaisical.

Mike and Jane Hardin headed toward the motel. They saw congressmen hurrying to the basement. Along the street, the group heard strangers saying things like, “gas. It could be serious, get inside.” The more they heard, the faster they walked.

James Gore saw sidewalks full of people. There was total chaos. They had no directions as to what to do. James and Kim were with Cliff and Becky Bullard, and Cliff needed some help. When they started walking back to the hotel, they could hear people on their cell phones saying things like: they are bombing Los Angeles; they hit Fayetteville; they are bombing Chicago. It was like feeling the world was coming to an end. They still did not know what was going on. Everyone seemed to be in a daze.

The Caldwells remember seeing smoke and smelling jet fuel coming from the direction of the Pentagon. They saw thousands of office workers on the streets trying to get home. Jet fighters were flying at tree top level, and security personnel were on the rooftops of buildings.

Chavis was leaving the building as the plane hit the Pentagon. There were helicopters and jets in the air, but he wasn’t sure who was flying them.

Lambdin remembers seeing Lee Grantham shepherding a group to the motel. She joined the group. It was a long walk, and she was wearing high heels. The group went into the Republican Headquarters to use the restroom. There, Lambdin was able to remove her shoes and stockings and walked to the motel in her bare feet.

Avant remembers being able to use the Democratic National Headquarters for a rest stop. According to Becky Bullard, the building was locked, but a lady came to the door and allowed them to use the rest rooms and get their strength back. They were with James and Kim Gore, and as Rose Avant said “Kim was in ‘teacher mode.’” She “herded” them along the street and kept track of them until they reached the motel. As they walked along the sidewalk, they saw city employees removing the trash cans and mail boxes.

Someone said that another plane was headed to the White House. They could hear our airplanes circling overhead. James knew that the jet fighters would not allow the plane to reach the White House and would shoot it down; however, the motel was less than a mile from the White House, and when the plane was shot down it could crash near the motel.

The delegation’s main concern was to get back to the motel. It was little less than a mile walk.

They found their bus and driver waiting for them. The bus was to have met them at the Cannon Building but couldn’t get to it. The bus driver, Bill Williams, was told to go to a parking garage but when he heard about the Twin Towers, he got the bus and drove to the front of the motel; otherwise, he might have been stuck in the garage for an indefinite time. It wasn’t luck but good planning on the part of the bus driver. And, as Ann McLean wrote in the Chamber newsletter, even though the local radio and TV stations said there was no way out of Washington, “our beloved bus driver … assured us that he could get us out.”

When they entered the lobby, it was full of people, but it was dead quiet. Everyone was staring at the televisions, and it was at that time that the first Tower collapsed. There were a couple of hundred people in the hotel’s sports bar when they saw the towers fall. There was complete silence.

Don and Linda had flown to Washington D. C. and intended to fly to Vancouver after the meeting, but all the airports were closed, so they returned to Lumberton on the Chamber’s bus. The roads were jammed. All roads were turned into one way traffic leading north, so the bus headed to Maryland and turned West into Virginia before going South. Their first stop was in Fredricksburg, Virginia. There was a TV in the restaurant, and they saw reports about New York and Washington. It was about a 12 hour trip back to Lumberton.

Mike Hardin and Reed Caldwell purchased transistor radios at the motel to take on the bus.

Linda Metzger worried about their children and not being able to tell them they were OK.

Cheryl Page used a phone booth at the motel. There was a line of people waiting, but because of the demand, most people made short calls.

All trains and public bus services were cancelled. The Dunn Chamber of Commerce had no way to leave Washington because they had arrived by train. Kern told them they could return to North Carolina in the Lumberton Chamber’s bus. Back in Lumberton, the Chamber was inundated with telephone calls with people asking about their relatives who were on the trip. At the Chamber, Kitty Tudor had her hands full and told callers that the telephone service was swamped, and no one was able to reach Lumberton. Eventually Lee Grantham was able to get a message to Tudor that they were all okay and were going to try to get back home.

While on the bus, Cheryl Page remembers seeing a man who looked like a hippy from the 1960s standing at a cross road while they were driving down a Virginia rural road.

“There he was standing on the side of the road waving a small American flag,” Page said.

John and Debbie Grissom drove to Washington from Lumberton and stayed in the same motel as the other members of the delegation. Debbie stayed at the motel, and when John got back to the motel, Debbie was watching the news reports.

“John you have to see this,” Debbie said.

“No, we need to get out of here,” John said.

They were parked in the motel’s below-ground parking lot and everyone else was trying to get out, so it took a lot of time. Once they were out, they could listen to the news on the radio. They were able to get home hours before the bus because, due to some luck, John made a “wrong” turn and got on a six-lane highway heading south. There were no other cars on the road going either north or south. They traveled about a quarter of a mile, and a policeman just waved them through. They drove past the Pentagon and saw that it was on fire.

The Grissoms worried about their 10-year-old daughter back home and her fears but couldn’t get cell phone service until they reached Roanoke Rapids. They haven’t been back to Washington since that day.

Larry Chavis’ schedule wouldn’t allow him to take the bus to Washington, so he drove himself.

The schedule was for everyone to return to Robeson County on Tuesday after the meeting, so he had already packed his car and left it in the motel’s parking lot. It took Chavis 45 minutes to get out of the parking lot, and then he wasn’t able to go south. He headed north and then east around Washington. After 4 hours, he was still in Washington and in sight of the Pentagon. Somewhere near Richmond his cell phone starting ringing. The last time he had visited Washington, he had gone to the Pentagon. His wife and children feared he was at the Pentagon when the plane hit it.

When Alan Avant thinks back about the day, he has a feeling of disbelief that something like that could happen in the United States, and, he remembers feeling “drained” at the end of the day.

Becky Bullard remembers how quiet it was on the bus.

Mike Hardin remembers thinking that they were part of history in the making; worrying about how they would get out of Washington; and, the group prayer after they got onto the bus.

Linda Parlett remembers thinking that if another plane was headed to Washington, what would it try to hit? The delegation was in downtown Washington, ground zero. She also thinks of the people on that plane which crashed in Pennsylvania. If they hadn’t done what they did, the outcome for the Robeson County delegation might have been different.

James and Kim could only think of the children back home and the possibility of never seeing them again. James said a prayer, “Lord, if you get me out of this, I will never come back to Washington.” Nineteen years later he is still keeping that promise.

The Gores didn’t see the magnitude of the events until they got home. They felt that it was unbelievable. James’ memories are still vivid, and he remembers that day as though it was yesterday.

For Chavis, the experience was one of his most anxious moments since returning from Vietnam. He felt he was back in a war zone. He has returned to Washington and visited the chapel that is at the site where the plane hit the Pentagon. It is a memorial in honor of the people who were on that flight.