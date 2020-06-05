UNCP names Carla Jacobs chief audit officer

PEMBROKE — A 15-year accounting and auditing veteran has been named to fill the chief audit officer role at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
Carla Jacobs, a Fayetteville native and member of the Coharie Tribe, brings more than 15 years of professional experience in state and local government, nonprofit, health care, employee benefit plans and construction to the university.
And Jacobs is excited to put her skills and experience to use at her alma mater.
“I’m really excited about this opportunity,” Jacobs said. “I’ve always loved auditing and broadening my knowledge regarding various aspects of performance auditing and internal audits. UNCP’s internal audit office serves as a consultant, and we’ll have the ability to make recommendations and make improvements. To be able to provide these services for my alma mater and help make a difference is fulfilling. This is my dream job.”
The alumna of UNCP’s Accounting program began her new duties on May 25.
Before joining the university, Jacobs served as the internal auditor with the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, where she was responsible for converting the tribal government from financial accounting standards board to governmental accounting standards board.
She previously held positions as a senior auditor with Cherry, Bekaert and Holland, and as internal auditor for Hoke County before transitioning to the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor.
“The state auditor’s office is where I fell in love with performance auditing. It gave me a chance to learn something new with each engagement,” Jacobs said. “We would audit various programs in state government and make recommendations for improvements. Some of our audits led to changes in legislation and that was huge. To know that the work we did had that kind of impact was rewarding.”
At UNCP, Jacobs will have a chance to perform the work she loves daily. In her new role, she will conduct operational and compliance audits, and review and assist management with advisory and investigative requests.
The Office of Internal Audit provides reports to the board of trustees and collaborates with UNCP leaders to enhance assurance and accountability at all levels of the university.
Jacobs also is active in her community. She serving as treasurer on the board of trustees for Legacy Impact Capital, Legacy Impact Senior Living, and Legacy Community Development Services. She is a founding board of trustee member and former treasurer for Emereau Bladen Charter School in Elizabethtown.
She has two sons: Jared, who attended UNCP, and Jacob, a NC State graduate.