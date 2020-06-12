Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated-Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter awards scholarships to 15 graduating seniors

I am a fan of the television show “Live PD.” Or I was.

The show, which has been canceled by the A&E Network, was both entertaining and eye-opening, but mostly the latter. If you haven’t seen it, “Live PD,” with cameras bird-dogging police departments throughout the country, gave viewers a live — actually, more often a slightly delayed — look at interactions between officers and criminal suspects, but also with people who might need help, perhaps with a cat stuck in a tree, a disabled vehicle or an addict in need of a dose of Narcan.

Many interactions were mundane, although with the number of cameras available, host Dan Abrams worked hard to find the camera with the most action.

For me there were a couple major take-homes from watching “Live PD” — how much officers have to tolerate in terms of abuse on an hourly basis, and just how professionally they handle it.

I am not naive. I understand that the officers who are featured on the show are selected precisely because their commanding officers in their respective departments consider them the best of the best. They also know they are being filmed, so the line they walk is rigid.

I don’t know that they accurately reflect most law enforcement officers across the country, but I think they do.

Also being canceled is “Cops,” which was produced by Paramount Network and has been aired for 33 years. I don’t watch “Cops,” but we have all heard its jingle, “Bad boys, bad boys, what you gonna do when they come for you?”

I saw a Facebook post in which someone applauded the decision to cancel both shows, and noted an incident from a “Cops” show that first aired in 2004. My thought: They looked long and hard in order to be offended.

I don’t understand why these shows are being canceled, except that it appears this is just another capitulation to those who are demanding that police departments across the country be defunded in the wake of George Floyd’s brutal and unnecessary death at the hands of a rogue and likely racist cop.

We see the assault on police officers nightly on the news, the dose depending on what network you watch. What is undeniable is that police officers are literally being hunted down, several have been killed and hundreds have been injured. If you think the rioting is OK, then you are endorsing this madness.

Meanwhile, police officers have been asked to stand down, enable the looters, and stare stoically as they are spat on and cursed.

It seems to me that now is a time that we need shows like “Live PD” and “Cops,” which highlight police officers on their best behavior. And even if you take the position that these featured officers are not representative of their peers, can we at least agree that they provide a pretty good template on how their peers should behave? In that, I believe there is a great benefit.

Instead, A&E and Paramount have decided to scrub from our consciousness real police officers doing their jobs well and with compassion. Why would they do that?

But we live in Looney Tunes times, when Elmer Fudd has been disarmed, but Wile E. Coyote can carry dynamite. In Sacramento recently, a 32-year NBA voice was fired because he tweeted “All lives matter.”

Guess what? All lives do matter, and they include young blacks as well as cops who have a shared experience, being sullied because of the actions of a few. Saying that all lives matter should not be a fireable offense, and in no way denigrates the national movement to expose the injustices that too many young blacks have suffered at the hands of rogue police officers.

There, I said it. Since I don’t have a job, I can’t be fired.