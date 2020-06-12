Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated-Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter awards scholarships to 15 graduating seniors

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Fifteen graduating high school seniors in Robeson County have been named 2020 recipients of scholarships awarded by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated-Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter in Lumberton.

The local sorority annually awards scholarships to assist with the cost of tuition or other expenses related to attending college.

The 2020 recipients are Jonathon Letrell Brown, Jordan Madison Byrd, Makayla Cooper, Jauan Malik Frink, Dorian J Hyman, Dylan Jackson, Zy’lice Destin Land, Tyler Dylan Maidene, Symiah Nyre McNeill, Tyjuan Javar Moss, Trinity Nevaeh Murray, Candence Oxendine, Devonte Jaheim Stackhouse, Georgiana Waters and Sharron Wilson.

Applications are evaluated in a competitive process based on academic achievement, community involvement, personal essay and enrollment as a full-time student at a college or university for the upcoming academic year.

In a statement, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated- Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter thanked “the community for its support.”

“A reception was planned for the recipients but has been cancelled to encourage the safety of our recipients, their families, and the community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement from the sorority reads in part.

The funds for these scholarships are generated from the donations collected during an annual scholarship pageant and sponsored events during the year.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated is a community conscious, action-oriented organization founded in 1920 and headquartered in Washington, D.C. The sorority commemorates 100 years this year. The Lumberton chapter was formed in 1980 and works toward its principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood.