Robeson County 4-H Members Attend 2020 Citizenship North Carolina Focus

June 19, 2020 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A delegation of Robeson County 4-H members attended 4-H Citizenship North Carolina Focus, which was held virtually this year.

The delegation attended with more than 200 youth and adults representing 56 4-H programs across the state. Delegates participated in facilitated discussions and activities related to the importance of advocacy, local government, state government, and action planning.

Brooke Canady and Maggie Love were the teen 4-H members representing Robeson County at the June 15-17 conference. Staff members Shea Ann DeJarnette and Wendy Maynor also took part in the virtual experience. Through various conference sessions and facilitated discussions, delegates learned from leaders across the state and from other conference attendees.

The 4-H Citizenship North Carolina Focus is sponsored by N.C. Electric Cooperatives. The 4-H program is North Carolina’s largest youth development organization, equipping more than 262,200 young people each year with the skills to succeed and improve the world around them. N.C. 4-H programs and camps encourage young people to “learn by doing,” helping them to develop into active, contributing citizens. NC State Extension and the Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University coordinate 4-H programs statewide.

For more information on this event or other 4-H programs, contact DeJarnette, 4-H agent in Robeson County at 910-671-3276. To learn more about the Robeson County 4-H Program and to sign up for 4-H and activities offered through the program, download the free app from Apple or Google stores. Download “4-H Now!” and then look for Robeson County 4-H.