Lumberton Future Farmers of America Chapter receives Gold National FFA Chapter Award Winner honor

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Future Farmers of America Chapter were recently recognized as a Gold National FFA Chapter Award Winner during the North Carolina FFA Virtual Celebration.

The celebration, held on the association’s YouTube Channel, was in lieu of the N.C. FFA State Convention normally held at the Raleigh Convention Center. The virtual celebration recognized FFA members across the state for their achievements from the 2019-2020 school year.

This Gold award is designed to recognize FFA chapters that have excelled during the current year in the areas of community, student and chapter development. Chapters must submit an extensive application outlining their program of activities, chapter goals, means to accomplish those goals as well as the actual program outcomes.

The Lumberton chapter now will compete for national honors at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana this October.

Also during the celebration, Reece Taylor of the Lumberton FFA Chapter, was recognized as a state winner in the area of Diversified Horticulture Proficiency.

Agricultural Proficiency awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

Daniel McDonald of the Lumberton FFA Chapter was recognized as a state winner in the Ag Mechanics repair and Maintenance – Placement Proficiency Award area.

Proficiency Award winners placing second were: Reece Taylor, Ag Communications; Daniel McDonald, Diversified Crop Placement, Haley McDaniel, Equine Science Entrepreneurship; Beth McDonald, Fiber and/or Oil Production; and Jordyn Prevatte, Goat Production. Placing third were Anna Mercer, Poultry Production and Specialty Crop Production; Aaron Hayes, Specialty Animal; and Chloe Schimdt, Small Animal Care.

First-place winners advance to national competition. Winners at the national level will be recognized at the National FFA Convention.

Kelli Roberts received the State Star Placement Award during the virtual conference. The award recognizes students with outstanding achievement in a placement SAE, and active participation in the FFA is recognized with the State Star Placement Award. Each year, the North Carolina FFA Association selects one member to receive the State Star Placement Award. The National FFA Foundation provides a $300 cash award. Roberts’ application will advance to the National Level.

Twenty Lumberton FFA members were awarded the State FFA Degree by the North Carolina FFA Association. They include Chasity Beal, Brooke Blackmon, Christopher Conner, Nathan Frank, Devin Hayes, Haley Herring, Chris Hulsey, Nolan Jacobs, Tryston Jones, Hailey Locklear, Haley McDaniel, Madison McLean, Belle Merlo, Dakota Oxendine, Tavian Pratt, Laci Rozier, Chloe Schimdt, Brendan Simmons, Jordan Smith and Taylor Stone.

The state degree was awarded to 283 North Carolina FFA members this year.

In order to receive this degree, the student must have obtained the Greenhand and Chapter FFA Degrees. They must have completed two years of high school study in agricultural education and maintained membership in the FFA organization during that time. The student must have an agricultural project in place and must have earned and productively invested at least $1,000, or worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time.

In addition to these requirements, the students must have also demonstrated their leadership ability by performing 10 parliamentary abilities, giving a six-minute speech on a topic related to agriculture or the FFA, serving as an officer, committee chairperson, or a participating member of a chapter committee and must have participated in at least five different FFA activities above the chapter level.

Lumberton FFA members Dylan Bruce, Zachary Conner, Katie Cox, Trevor Cox, Aaron Hayes, Savannah Jones, Daniel McDonald, Jared Pittman, Rafael Prado, Kelli Roberts and Eric West were recognized as American Degree candidates.

As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.

The Lumberton FFA also held officer interviews for the 2020-2021 school year. The newly elected officers are President Anna Mercer, Vice President Justin Pittman, Secretary Belle Merlo, Treasurer Taylor Stone, Reporter Hailey Locklear, Sentinel Julius Locklear, and Officer at Large Whitney Hall.

The Chapter Advisors are Candace Grimsley, Lee Pittman and Jada Jackson.