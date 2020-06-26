PackTrac students can apply for scholarships

Proverbs 9:1-6, 8-10, 13-18

How many times have we said there are only two choices as to where we will spend eternity? Perhaps at no time is it more evident than during the observation of the Lord’s Supper.

We recall the meal Christ Jesus ate with His disciples, but we also ought to think about the great wedding banquet He is preparing for all who believe in Him. In the nineteenth chapter of Revelation we are told, “Blessed are they which are called unto the marriage supper of the Lamb.”

Not everyone chooses to attend that marriage supper, and today’s Scripture is a picture of life’s two options.

There is one hostess, Wisdom, who has built her house to be substantial and attractive. In fact, she has built it for the purpose of inviting people in. She has prepared food and drink. Her table is plentifully and beautifully set.

Wisdom is so inviting that she has made every effort to proclaim that anyone who will, may come to her feast. She calls out to people herself and she has sent her servants to beckon everyone to her house.

All kinds of people are welcome here. People seeking understanding of life are welcome to come to Wisdom’s feast since they will not find real understanding anywhere else. There is more than enough to satisfy everyone who hungers for spiritual understanding.

There are some who reject Wisdom’s invitation. These are the scorners, but we must not stumble because of them on the way to Wisdom’s feast. It is useless to debate with the scorner, for he will just despise you even more. However, Wisdom teaches us the rebuke of a wise man will cause him to love you.

There is another invitation in life, and it is made by a foolish woman sometimes called Folly. She, too, is quite visible to everyone, and it is readily evident she is the opposite of Wisdom. Folly is clamorous. She is annoying. She is said to be simple since there is no good and sensible reason why she should fill a person’s heart.

Folly calls out to simple people, those who shun understanding, seldom think for themselves, and perhaps never give thought to where they will spend eternity.

She invites people to drink waters that are sweet and bread that may be eaten in secret. Folly opens the door to sinful activities. It is all so deceitful. The person who enters her house will unknowingly go where many guests have perished and gone to hell. All who enter Folly’s house have chosen death over eternal life.

There is only one way, Christ Jesus said. “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6)