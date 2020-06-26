PackTrac students can apply for scholarships

June 26, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will be awarding five scholarships for eligible PackTrac students.

The scholarships will be for $5,000 per year or $2,500 per semester.

PackTrac is a collaboration between N.C. State and North Carolina Community Colleges to provide training and advising to students who are passionate about agriculture, and have a desire to earn a degree from N.C. State. PackTrac guarantees admission to students who meet criteria for admission to College of Agriculture and Life Science degree programs.

To be eligible for the scholarships, a student must have a high school unweighted grade point average of 2.8 or higher and former College and Career Promise students must have a college GPA of 3.0 and less than 20 semester hours. Applicants must submit a letter of recommendation from a nonfamily member; and a signed letter denoting intent to major in one of the following College of Agriculture and Life Sciences degree programs: Agricultural and Human Sciences, Agricultural and Resource Economics, Animal Science (Industry Concentration only), Biological and Agricultural Engineering (Agricultural Environmental Technology only), Crop and Soil Science, Horticulture Science, Plant and Microbial Biology, or Prestage Poultry Science.

Students wishing to apply should contact LaRonda Lowery via email at [email protected] or by phone at 910-272-3305, or Vanessa Chavis via email at [email protected] or by phone at 910-272-3494.