Family create 2 awards to honor parents

FAIRMONT — Town residents Wayland and Alan Lennon have chosen to celebrate the 60th wedding anniversary, which is Sunday, of their parents by creating two awards that will help further the education of local high school students.
The Fairmont Young Entrepreneur Award and the Clinical Lab Sciences Award are dedicated to honoring W.B.’s lifetime career in sales and Patricia’s 44 years in clinical laboratory science at what is now called Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.
The Fairmont Young Entrepreneur Award will annually makes available for each of four to six students about 1/2 acre of pre-tilled land on Pittman Street and $500 in start-up money for the purpose of proposing, planning, implementing, growing and selling legal products that are competitive and/or not commonly available in the area. Products can be sold locally to grocers, restaurants, florists, landscapers, etc., or elsewhere, such as online.
“Parents are certainly encouraged to assist their young entrepreneurs. A Fairmont Young Entrepreneur Booth(s) will be set up and provided in the square near the Town Hall to assist marketing/sales for those who wish to sell in a farmer’s market-type venue,” information from the Lennon family reads in part.
The apply for the award, a two-page, typed and double spaced application detailing the business plan, product or products to be grown, anticipated market and marketing plan, and a detailed budget of how the start-up money will be used must be submitted each year by Nov. 1 to Alan Lennon, PO Box 6, Fairmont NC 28340. The application must be accompanied by a note from a teacher or principal certifying the applicant has met the award’s grade requirement.
Students in grades eight through 11 who live within the city limits and have at least a B average in school for the previous year are eligible to apply. Awards for the most promising applications will be announced around Jan. 19 of each year. Start-up funds will be made available around April 1, and access to acreage will be available April 15 through Oct. 15 of each annual grant cycle.
The Clinical Lab Sciences Award of $1,000 will be awarded each year to one Fairmont High School graduate who has been accepted to a medical laboratory technology program at any North Carolina community college. The applicant with the highest GPA at the time of application will receive the award. Applications, which consist only of a copy of the MLT program acceptance letter and a copy of the latest transcript, should be submitted each year by Nov. 1 to Alan Lennon, PO Box 6, Fairmont, NC 28340. The CLS Award will be announced and funded around Jan. 19 of each year.