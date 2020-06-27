RCC to offer Computed Tomography

June 26, 2020 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A new certificate program that aims to help radiographers increase their earning potential and become more competitive in the workforce is being introduced at Robeson Community College.

Beginning with the fall 2020 semester, the Computed Tomography certificate will be offered through the college’s Continuing Education Department.

“RCC is so excited to be adding an advanced modality opportunity for our graduates and other technologists who want to build on their credentials. In a rural area like ours, it is extremely beneficial for graduates to make themselves as marketable as possible by possessing more than one certification in the radiologic sciences. We hope this partnership with Continuing Education will open doors to more advanced modality program offerings in the future,” said Candice Ward, RCC Radiography Program director

The new program is designed to meet the health-care demand for high-skilled CT technologists. The program will take about 4 ½ months to complete and will be offered twice throughout the year with a cohort starting in January and July of each year.

“The health-care industry is evolving and we at RCC must evolve as well by adding educational opportunities for our students that are in high demand and pay a competitive wage. We are committed to raising the bar by diversifying our course offerings in an effort to meet the needs of our local workforce,” said Eric Freeman, RCC EMS & Health Occupations Department chairman.

The need for CT technologists has increased in rural communities like Robeson County, with hospitals and medical facilities wanting to hire dual modality technologists as they are more beneficial to scheduling for shifts where only one tech is needed.

“I personally am very excited to help bring this certificate program to RCC. As a former RCC Radiography student, I was required to attend another community college that was two hours away to be able to achieve my goal of becoming a CT Technologist. Bringing this program to RCC will allow students from our community to have the ability to achieve the same goal without having the burden of traveling so far away,” said Mike Edwards, RCC CT Program instructor.

Prospective students interested in this program are encouraged to contact RCC’s Admissions Office at 910-272-3316 or visit www.robeson.edu