The truth is displayed for all to believe

John the Baptist was in prison when he sent two of his disciples to ask Christ Jesus, “Art thou he that should come, or do we look for another?” John probably sent the disciples more for their benefit than to answer the question for himself.

Jesus told these disciples to tell John again what they saw and heard. They saw miraculous healings performed by Jesus, and knew He had raised from the dead the son of the widow of Nain and the daughter of Jairus. Jesus also preached the gospel to the poor in fulfillment of Isaiah’s prophecy which tells us “the Lord hath anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek.” The poor were overlooked by religious officials in that day.

When John’s disciples left, Jesus began to speak about John. What did the multitudes of people expect when they went to the wilderness to see John the Baptist? Most of the people went for no other reason than to satisfy their curiosity about him rather than to be fed spiritually.

John was definitely no reed shaken in the wind. His life and his ministry were steadfast. His message was never swayed by a desire to please the people. A gospel preacher should always speak about Jesus. There are different approaches to reach the same end – tell people about the Lord Jesus Christ.

Was John wearing soft clothing? If he wore fine clothing, they would have gone to the royal court, not the wilderness, to see him. It was prophesied of John that he would go before the Lord “in the spirit and power of Elijah” (Luke 1:17).

John’s clothing was even similar to that of Elijah, who was said to be “girt with a girdle of leather about his loins” (2 Kings 1:8).

Did they expect to see a prophet in the wilderness? If they did, said Jesus, they saw a prophet above the other prophets, and this was condemnation to people who were no more than curiosity seekers. John the Baptist was the object of Isaiah’s prophecy when he said, “The voice of him that crieth in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the Lord, make straight in the desert a highway for our God” (Is. 40:3). Again, John was foreseen by Malachi, who wrote, “Behold, I will send my messenger, and he shall prepare the way before me” (Mal. 3:11).

What should we make of these things Christ said about John? This is more evidence that God has given to man. If you have ears, listen to the testimony. Pay attention with the eyes and ears of your heart to the revelation of God in His Son.

Jesus said the people of His time were like children unaffected, at least for any length of time, by the things going on around them. They were hard-hearted, saying John was possessed by a devil when they had no reason to say that.

Jesus, too, was criticized in everything He did. “Wisdom is justified of her children,” He said.

The children of wisdom are willing to think about what they have seen and heard, and they will conclude that Jesus is the truth.

