Director of Admissions at UNCP selected to UNC System Executive Leadership Institute

Staff report
PEMBROKE — The director of Admissions at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, has been selected to the first cohort of the University of North Carolina System Executive Leadership Institute.

Engle Revels, a three-time graduate of UNCP, joined the Office of Undergraduate Admissions in 2016 as an assistant director. She assumed the director position in 2019.

She was among 24 participants selected to the program designed to build the next generation of top leadership from within the UNC System. The 10-month program will focus on providing an overall view of the UNC System and leadership opportunities.

The Executive Leadership Institute is designed to share and leverage best practices by building collaboration and partnerships among participants and their institutions.

Learning modules are designed to deepen expertise essential for success at the executive level. Upon completion of the program, participants will receive a certificate, an assessment of the pilot experience and the benefits of a mentoring relationship.