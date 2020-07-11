Workforce Development, Continuing Education expands at RCC

LUMBERTON — More than 10 classes have been added at the Workforce Development and Continuing Education Center at Robeson Community College.
The additions to the certification and diploma series are designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing workforce, according to the college
“We are very pleased to offer programs/courses that meet the demands of our community while making our students more employable with a state or national credential,” said Steven Hunt, vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education.
One of the newest continuing education offering is the Real Estate Course, according to the college. Upon completion of this 15-week program, students with a passing grade would be eligible to take the state certification exam and become fully licensed real estate agents.
The Medical Education-Health Occupation Program has added several new courses to its schedule, including Dialysis and Pharmacy Technicians, Computed Technologist, Massage Therapy and NC Community Healthcare Worker. The new programs will take four months to a year to complete and once completed, students will be able to sit for state certifications.
The Dialysis Technician course is designed to prepare individuals with the theoretical, technical, and clinical skills needed to maintain equipment and provide patient care to those being treated for chronic renal diseases. Successful completion of this course will prepare the individual for employment as a dialysis technician in hospitals, renal dialysis facilities, and clinics.
Upon completion of the new Pharmacy Technician Program, students will be able to assist licensed pharmacists as they provide medication and other health care products to patients.
Computed Technologist Program is designed to meet the healthcare demand for high-skilled CT Technologists. The program will take approximately 4 ½ months to complete and will be offered twice throughout the year.
For those interested in pursuing a career as a massage therapist, RCC now offers the program.
The Workforce Development Center has added two new series to help students move up in the workforce. Supervisory and Management Leadership Series consists of courses that provide a strong foundation when entering into a supervisory or management position. The series includes courses in Fundamentals of Leadership, Effective Communication and Listening Skills, Coaching for Efficient Performance, Establishing Effective Team Meetings, and Delegating Responsibilities.
The new Human Resources Management Series will prepare the student for the Professional Human Resources Management Certification. Another new course is Client Services which provides the students with intermediate and advanced customer service skills used in a call center environment. Students who complete the Client Services course will be qualified to work in a call center environment, hotel representative, travel agent, scheduling, and many more customer service positions.
For people interested in becoming an assistant teacher or substitute teacher for the Public Schools of Robeson County, The Effective Teacher Training is now being offered. This is a mandatory course that PSRC requires for all assistant or substitute teachers’ applicants.
For more information or to register, go to www.robeson.edu.