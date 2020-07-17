Taylor gets leadership role on Gerontological board

Staff report
LUMBERTON — A former Lumberton resident has been elected secretary of the Gerontological Advanced Practice Nurses Association board of directors for fiscal year 2020-21.

Ladsine Taylor is a 1975 graduate of Lumberton High School and received dual bachelor degrees in Nursing and Social Work at Atlantic Christian College, now Barton College, in Wilson. She was the first African American to graduate from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s Gerontological Nurse Practitioner Program in 1993.

She has been actively involved in the clinical education experience of students.

A member of Gerontological Advanced Practice Nurses Association for the past 27 years, Taylor has served on the Association’s VA Special Interest Group Committee and Research Committee.

Taylor is very active in her state chapter, NC Triad Chapter, where she currently is serving a two-year term as secretary. She is a contributing author for the book “Advanced Nursing Care of the Older Adult.”

Taylor has worked serving veterans with chronic diseases at the VA Medical Center in Salisbury for the past 25 years.

She is the daughter of the late L.J. and Irene W. Taylor, and the granddaughter of the late Rev. E.C. Williams.