RCC Small Business Center Network offers webinar about dealing with change

July 20, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College Small Business Center Network has scheduled a webinar that will feature tips on how to adjust to change for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hour-long webinar titled “I Didn’t Sign Up for This! Dealing with Constant Change in the Workplace and in Life” will be presented by Mike Collins, president of The Perfect Workday Company.

“I Didn’t Sign Up for This!” offers a wide variety of practical strategies to deal with “repetitive change,” the change that is constant. The program is designed to help attendees understand how a variety of life changes impact the workplace, and vice-versa. It offers specific, practical tips for dealing with the stress, confusion and loss of balance change creates.

Collins is a native of Lumberton and a 1970 graduate of Lumberton High School. He has presented “I Didn’t Sign Up for This!” to a wide variety of corporations, associations and government agencies.

The webinar is free, but registration is required. To register go online to ncsbc.net/events.aspx.