Church of the week

July 23, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0

Covenant Worship Center

— Pastor: Bishop Michael Warwick

— Address: 1270 Linkhaw Road, Lumberton

— Phone: 910-738-5870

— Service schedule: Sunday at 10:30 a.m., and Wednesday at 7 p.m.

— Denomination: Church of God

— Established: 1991

— Congregation: 100

— Favorite Scripture: John 4:4

“Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.”