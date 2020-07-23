John 14:1-14

Christ spoke of things that troubled His disciples. He said one member of the group would betray Him, Peter would deny Him, they would desert Him, and He would soon leave them.

As these occurrences unfolded, the disciples would naturally be troubled. From time to time, all of us experience things that trouble us, and Jesus understands this. He does not want these times to weaken our trust in Him. Keep trusting in God, He said.

In His Father’s house are “many mansions,” a topic of much discussion. Will each of us have a mansion, or was He speaking of rooms? The most important thing we can say about this is what we will live in will probably be the least of our concerns. Living in the presence of the Lord will far outweigh any mansion or room. Rather than being focused on physical things, we ought to concentrate on the relationship we will have with our Father, and knowing that Jesus is preparing for us is all we need to know.

Christ’s going away meant He would return again. Some people have suggested He meant His resurrection, and this is reasonable, however, Jesus was most likely talking about His Second Coming and the resurrection of the saints.

“Whither I go ye know, and the way ye know,” Jesus said, knowing the thoughts of the disciples. Thomas said he and the other disciples did not know where Jesus was going. If they did not know where He was going, they would not know how to follow Him.

“I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me,” Jesus said. As the way, Jesus is the way into holiness for believers. The prophet Isaiah said of Jesus, “And an highway shall be there, and a way, and it shall be called the way of holiness; the unclean shall not pass over it” (Isaiah 35:8). There is only one way to salvation.

Christ Jesus is the truth. There are many beliefs, but the only truth is Jesus. He is the life, the One who saves us from death and gives eternal life in His presence. “No man cometh unto the Father, but by me,” He said. The only way we are brought to meet our heavenly Father is through Jesus.

Philip said to Jesus, “shew us the Father, and it sufficeth us.” We want to be able to see, and Jesus said, “he that hath seen me hath seen the Father.”

Jesus said, “He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do.” This is about ministry, not miracles. It is a wonderful gift from the Lord to be used by us in leading a person to trust Jesus as Lord and Savior. The Holy Spirit brings conviction to the heart. We are the method the Lord uses to bring about the greater works.

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]