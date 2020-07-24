Maxton student wins $1,500 America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders scholarship

Staff report

MAXTON — A recent Purnell Swett High School graduate Peyton McMillan has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders.

The scholarship won by Peyton McMillan is sponsored by Bayer Fund. McMillan will study Agricultural Engineering at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke starting this fall.

“We are committed to improving educational opportunities for students in rural communities. Grow Ag Leaders gives Bayer Fund and farmers the ability to help youth across the country with college expenses and assist in their pursuit of an ag education,” said Amy Simpson, Community Engagement Manager for Bayer Fund.

The future of agriculture relies on talented young people like McMillan to fill thousands of jobs in a variety of fields, such as plant science, engineering, communications, finance, and more, according to Bayer Fund. Grow Ag Leaders raises awareness of diverse career opportunities in the agriculture industry and provides 352 scholarships nationwide to support student’s post high school ag education.

Grow Ag Leader scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply. With support from Bayer Fund, more than $3.2 million in scholarships has been awarded to students since Grow Ag Leaders began in 2014.

