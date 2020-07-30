Christians bearing up under trials

James 1:1-11

James, the writer of this book, was the half brother of Christ Jesus. Christ’s brothers rejected Him during His earthly ministry, but in Acts 1:14 we find them praying with the disciples. Paul said Christ appeared in His resurrected body to James, giving a good reason for His belief in Jesus.

James rose quickly to become head of the Jerusalem church. He was known as a praying man whose knees were hard like a camel’s knees because of the time he spent in prayer. Historical records indicate that he had such respect from the Pharisees that they sought his help in speaking to the great number of Jews who had turned to Jesus. Speaking from the temple steps, James told the crowd that the Lord Jesus Christ was the Savior. The Pharisees brought him down to the ground and beat him to death. It was said then that as he died James prayed, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”

Calling himself a servant of God and the Lord Jesus Christ, James addressed Christian Jews “scattered abroad” because of persecution. They experienced all of life’s trials as did everyone else. Jews who were Christians faced trouble on every side. Jewish family and acquaintances rejected them because they were Christians, and Gentiles shunned them because they were Jews.

Temptations are cause for joy, James said. These are the trials that test our character and are meant to strengthen us. It might be said that when our faith is tried, we know that we belong to Jesus. In letting “patience have her perfect work,” we bear up under troubles and trust the Lord to see us through them.

James said we ought to ask God for wisdom. Ask Him to not only help us through our troubles, but to give us a right understanding of those difficulties so they become the means by which we grow spiritually.

When we ask God for His wisdom, we can do so confidently because He gives “to all men liberally.” Knowing this, ask in faith, “nothing wavering.” Can God do this for me? we ask. Absolutely. Will He do this? He will without resentment. Do not be like the ocean waves, pushed about by the wind. They come and go to be seen no more.

James cautioned against being double-minded. Such a person, he said, is unstable. To be double-minded is to have two minds or two hearts, thus there is one direction today and another tomorrow. Such a person is unreliable and unpleasing to God.

May we not be found this way. Remember the apostle Paul’s words: “As ye have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk ye in him: Rooted and built up in him, and stablished in the faith, as ye have been taught, abounding therein with thanksgiving” (Col. 2:6-7).

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]