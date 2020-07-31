RCC grad follows his passion as he moved along the nursing pipeline

LUMBERTON — Patrick McMurray’s personal theme for the 2020 year of the nurse and midwife is “Nursing Outside the Box,” and his passion is to aid in creating nursing champions.
McMurray hails from a nursing legacy that began with his mother, who graduated in 2000 from Robeson Community College’s nursing program. McMurray is from Robeson County and graduated in 2010 magna cum laude at 17 years old from Lumberton Senior High School, where he was dually enrolled at RCC during the time.
McMurray’s choice to attend RCC was made after a time of reflection. He said he weighed the pros and cons of attending a four-year university versus a community college and determined that his overarching goals and plans for the future would be better served attending a community college.
He spoke candidly about weighing out the debt associated with four-year university tuition and fees versus a community college’s tuition and fees and decided to become an RCC student.
“I realized I would graduate with no debt or minimal debt if I attend a community college,” McMurray said.
When asked why he chose nursing over other health services fields, McMurray said nursing aligned with his personal goals and he knew he would be able to focus on healing through the lens of the natural and social sciences.
McMurray recalled memories of his time at Robeson Community College, including being National Technical Honor Society president, being active in Phi Theta Kappa, receiving the Nursing Leadership Award and completing a preceptorship at the Heart Center with Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he worked for two years after he graduated from RCC.
After the two years, McMurray moved to Raleigh and attended Western Governors University receiving his bachelor of science degree in nursing. He worked at UNC REX Healthcare, and WakeMed Health and Hospitals.
For the past three years he has served as an adult float pool nurse at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill and is now attending Western Governor’s School with the goal of obtaining his master of science in nursing education. He plans to pursue a doctorate in nursing in the future.
McMurray describes RCC as an institution that successfully prepared him for the bachelor’s degree experience, immersed him in evidence based-practicum, helped him develop the necessary leadership skills to excel at the higher education level, and prepared him for the next steps in terms of educational advancement.
McMurray has a social media following, which enlisted the interest of the Academic Journal of Teaching and Learning in Nursing. He has been asked to join the journal’s Editorial Board and has co-authored a peer-reviewed article for the journal discussing cultivating diversity in schools of nursing.
McMurray believes in investing in the affordability of the community college system, supporting minorities and diversity, and strengthening mentorship for students to assist in early exposure higher education pipeline from the community college institution to the four-year university.
McMurray believes in the value of mentorship and has formed a strong bond with Dr. Eva Meekins, director of nursing at RCC.
Meekins speaks highly of McMurray and his dedication to the nursing field in terms of mentorship and educational leadership.
McMurray has traveled down the educational pipeline, now serving as an adjunct faculty member in the nursing department teaching pharmacology and shared that the first students he taught were graduating this year.
In his spare time, McMurray manages a blog that discusses various topics surrounding nursing at PatMacRN.com.
