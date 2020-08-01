UNCP to set graduation record Aug. 8

Staff report
Kelvin Sampson, an alumnus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Houston Cougars head men's basketball coach, will serve as commencement speaker for UNCP graduates Aug. 8. His remarks will be delivered virtually. Courtesy photo

Kelvin Sampson, an alumnus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Houston Cougars head men’s basketball coach, will serve as commencement speaker for UNCP graduates Aug. 8. His remarks will be delivered virtually.

Courtesy photo

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will award a record 957 degrees to its largest graduating class in university history on Aug. 8.

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings will confer 725 undergraduate degrees and 232 graduate degrees.

Including winter 2019 graduates, UNCP awarded a record 1,604 degrees during the 2019-20 academic year.

A drive-through ceremony for undergraduate and graduate commencement will begin at 8 a.m. on Prospect Road, which will be closed for the duration of the ceremony. The parade route will be strictly monitored by law enforcement.

The traditional processional with an American Indian flute and Lumbee Ambassadors, speeches, traditional greetings and conferral of degrees will be available in a virtual format and combined with the live streamed drive-through portion of the ceremony available for graduates and families to celebrate their accomplishments at any time together after the in-person portion.

While many college and university commencements went virtual this spring, UNCP is one of the first and only universities in North Carolina to honor graduates with a modified in-person commencement. The Commencement tradition is an important part of the UNCP experience, and offering graduates the chance to cross the stage in person remained a priority.

Notable alumnus and Pembroke native Kelvin Sampson, head coach of the Houston Cougars men’s basketball team, will deliver the commencement address virtually.

Sampson was an award-winning student-athlete at Pembroke High and later at UNCP where he played basketball and baseball. As a point guard, he led the Braves as team captain during his senior season and finished his collegiate career with four letters in basketball and three in baseball.

Sampson received bachelor’s degrees in health and physical education and political science from UNCP in 1978. He received his master’s degree in coaching and administration at Michigan State in 1980 after serving during the 1979-80 season as a graduate assistant. In 1998, he was inducted into the UNCP Athletic Hall of Fame.

Sampson and his wife, Karen, also a UNCP graduate and Pembroke native, have two children, Lauren and Kellen, and two grandchildren. Karen Sampson currently serves as a member of the board of trustees at UNCP.

Commencement was originally to be held in May but was postponed and revised because of COVID-19 restrictions limiting large gatherings.

More information about graduate check-in and logistics is available at uncp.edu/commencement.