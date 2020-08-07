UNCP welcomes class of 2024 during first-ever virtual New Student Convocation

Staff report
Hersey

PEMBROKE — Members of the class of 2020 were welcomed Tuesday to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke during the college’s first-ever virtual New Student Convocation.

The ceremony marks the beginning of their academic journey and is a part of several UNCP traditions, including BraveWalk, in which students walk over Jones Bridge.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, students gathered in their freshman seminar class to view the ceremony virtually. Classes began Wednesday.

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said, “We are so honored you chose UNCP as your university. And please know this, we are committed to your success.

“Convocation is a celebrated tradition at UNC Pembroke, and though this year is a little different because it’s virtual, it’s important purpose remains the same.”

Cummings encouraged students to use the time between convocation and commencement wisely.

“You are entering college at such a unique time in our world,” he said. “I know that this is a class that will succeed because, in a time of uncertainty, you chose wisely. You decided to further your education. Getting your education now is unquestionably more important than ever.”

In her keynote address, Joanna Ross Hersey, a veteran of the Music faculty, shared a long list of tips and advice as they take their first steps in their academic career.

“You came here, despite the problems in our world today,” she said. “But despite them, you came here, to begin an education which will enable you to change what is happening.”

Hersey encouraged students to become engaged in campus life. College is a welcoming space where students are given the tools to sharpen their minds, she said.

As part of her advice, which she labeled her “Freshman 15,” Hersey urged new students to take notes, stay healthy and physically active, follow the syllabus, check their email, network with others and practice tolerance.

“The faculty, staff and administration are all here ready to support you,” Hersey said. “Be proud of who you are and where you come from. Be proud of the change which is about to occur. Be proud of what you can contribute to UNCP and the community.”