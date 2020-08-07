Lumberton’s Callie Davis graduates from Campbell University’s Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law

Staff report
Lumberton's Callie Elaine Davis participated in a private hooding ceremony after receiving her Juris Doctor degree at Campbell University's Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law. Shown is Davis with the Dean of Law J. Rich Leonard. Courtesy photo | Campbell University

Lumberton’s Callie Elaine Davis participated in a private hooding ceremony after receiving her Juris Doctor degree at Campbell University’s Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law. Shown is Davis with the Dean of Law J. Rich Leonard.

Courtesy photo | Campbell University

LUMBERTON — Callie Elaine Davis, of Lumberton, is among the 136 graduates that Campbell University’s Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law conferred Juris Doctor degrees upon in May.

An Honors and Awards Convocation was held virtually May 29 and can be seen at https://youtu.be/2ygmm1Rrxxs.

In addition to her degree, Davis received the Pro Bono Publico Award, which is awarded to the individual whose demonstrated commitment to pro bono activities exemplifies the aspirations of the School of Law and the best intentions of the legal profession. Professor Roger Manus presented the award.

Davis also successfully completed the Campbell Law Connections Mentorship Program upon graduation.

Davis was among the Class of 2020 graduates who chose to participate in a private hooding celebration and photo opportunity held separately for each graduate and their families by Dean J. Rich Leonard in June. A video of the celebration can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yS20FzlZvpU.

“We’re still hopeful that an in-person graduation ceremony will be able to be held later this year, but I didn’t want this momentous occasion for our graduates and their families to pass by without some kind of acknowledgement of their achievements,” Leonard said.