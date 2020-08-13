Faith that is seen in our works

James 2:14-26

James helps us to think more deeply about faith and the fruit it produces in the lives of believers.

There is the doctrine of justification by faith that we hold so precious, but this can be abused to separate faith from works as they must have been in James’ day. The apostle Paul, writing to the church at Ephesus, said, “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast” (Eph. 2:8-9).

James was not contradicting this Scripture when he asked, “What good is it if a man says he has faith, but has no works? Can faith save him?” He was not teaching salvation by works, but salvation evidenced by works. It is not enough to simply profess faith. Genuine faith produces fruit.

Imagine yourself sitting in church on Sunday morning when a couple and their children come in. Of course you are not the only observer of this little family, and you, like other people, say to yourself, “It doesn’t matter how people dress. At least they are in church.” Without realizing it, you have just distanced yourself from this family.

Later, talking to the parents, you discover they have needs but you are not willing to get involved. You wish them well, send them on their way and you go your way. You did nothing for them, and your faith is dead. You have faith, James said, but that is all you have.

Dead faith is knowing about the Lord without knowing Him as your Lord. People may believe and get excited but that does not mean they are saved, because there is demonic faith. The devil and his demons believe in the Lord. At least their belief leads them to tremble. People with dead faith do not have that kind of belief.

James turned to Abraham as a great example of faith. Abraham believed in the Lord, and his faith was seen in his works. He trusted God, and left his home for a land he would be shown. He was a pilgrim in the land, believing that the Lord would give the land to his descendants. Abraham offered his son Isaac to the Lord.

Seeing the faith of Abraham, we observe faith that is not dead. Faith can be seen in a person’s life. Abraham was not a perfect man, but his faith was made perfect, or complete. Abraham believed God, and God called him a friend.

Remember Rahab also, James said. She protected Israel’s spies because her faith was not dead. After Jericho’s fall, Rahab married an Israelite and we find her in the family tree of Christ Jesus.

We must ask ourselves if our faith is dead or alive.

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]