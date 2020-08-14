Local United Way distributes bookmarks as part of effort to get books to more children

August 14, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0
Staff report

Related Articles

LUMBERTON — United Way of Robeson County has distributed 10,000 Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library bookmarks in an effort to get books into the hands of more children.

The bookmarks were distributed to churches, nonprofit organizations, government entities and day cares across Robeson County.

As part of United Way’s 35th Anniversary the board of directors set a goal of signing up 5,000 children to the free program. The bookmarks provide tips for reading with children, how to enroll children and keep a reader’s place in a book to enable them to easily return to it.

“Teaching children a love of reading begins early and lasts a lifetime” said Tate Johnson, United Way executive director. “Children can receive a book every month mailed right to your home. This is a free program for children under the age of 5 living in Robeson County”.

In 2019, United Way of Robeson County provided funding for 30,854 books mailed to children through the program. Currently, only 2,905 of almost 10,000 eligible children in Robeson County receive a book. Since 2014, 13,841 children have been enrolled in the program.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is made possible by United Way, and the Robeson County Partnership for Children; and program sponsors Andy’s Foundation, Collins & Kemp CPAs, Cottonwood Pre-Elementary, Robeson County Community Foundation and The Robesonian.

Organizations that would like to receive Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library bookmarks or would like more information can contact United Way of Robeson County at www.unitedwayrobeson.org

Related Articles