Lumbee Tribe member receives Native American Journalists Association Facebook Journalism Project Scholarship

August 14, 2020
Staff report
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Robeson County’s Chad Locklear is among five recipients of the Native American Journalists Association Facebook Journalism Project Scholarship.

The 2020 NAJA-Facebook Scholarship recipients were announced July 10 via livestream on the Association’s Facebook page, hosted by NAJA Education Committee member and Native American Journalism Fellowship mentor Darren Brown.

The scholarships are awarded to indigenous students pursuing careers in media. The scholarships total $10,000 each.

Locklear is enrolled in the Lumbee Tribe and also has Tuscarora ancestry. He is a writer, graphic designer and marketing specialist. He is the director of marketing for the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and over the past two years, he has worked as a co-founder of the Lumbee Film Festival.

In 2015, Locklear organized the 4th River People Music Festival, which highlighted local and national American Indian musicians. He also performed at numerous venues as a member of the traditional native group, the Deer Clan Singers. His previous work was at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and the Fayetteville Observer.

Locklear double-majored in mass communication and art studies at North Carolina State University. He is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in digital communications at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism & Media.

The Native American Journalists Association partnered with the Facebook Journalism Project to establish the scholarship in 2018 to support quality journalism that strengthens and connects communities.

NAJA will award a total of $250,000 in scholarships through the Facebook Journalism Project. Students that applied but were not selected in 2020 are encouraged to reapply in the future.

