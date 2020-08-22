Girl Scouts to debut Toast-Yay! in 2021 cookie season

Staff report

    RALEIGH — The countdown to the 2021 Girl Scouts Cookie season was kicked off recently with the announcement of new cookie in central and eastern North Carolina and other select areas.

    Toast-Yay! is a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in icing and “full of flavor in every bite,” according to the Girl Scouts North Carolina-Coastal Pines and Girl Scouts USA.

    Amid challenging world events and a global pandemic this year, Girl Scouts created “moments of joy” by donating cookies to thank frontline workers and using the cookie earnings to support their communities. When Girl Scout Cookie season returns, Toast-Yay! will give consumers a new way to celebrate joy, alongside other favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.

    Though social distancing measures may keep families and friends apart, cookie customers will be able to share joy and stay connected this season through a gift box option that ships directly to others via the Smart Cookie online platform, according to Girl Scouts USA.

    Consumers may also delight in knowing that their cookie purchase is an investment in girl leadership in their own community. With every sale, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls to think like entrepreneurs as they run their own small businesses and learn skills like goal setting, people skills, and decision making. Girls decide how to use their portion of the proceeds for leadership experiences and community projects, while Girl Scouts North Carolina – Coastal Pines depends on the funds to deliver Girl Scout programming to 26,000 girls in central and eastern North Carolina.

    As the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread during the 2020 cookie season, many girl entrepreneurs quickly changed their emphasis to virtual sales as they experienced the same challenges as other businesses. Girls Scouts USA also offered a new national online platform, Girl Scouts Cookie Care, that enabled customers to safely order cookies for home delivery or to donate cookies to first responders, volunteers and local causes.

    With the help of customers, Girl Scouts donated millions of cookie packages nationally last season.

    In the 2021 season, Girl Scouts in central and eastern North Carolina will again embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative “virtual cookie booths” on social media, with parental supervision.

    Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas, keeping girls’ safety top priority.

    Girl Scouts North Carolina – Coastal Pines kicks off cookie season on Jan. 16 in central and eastern North Carolina. For more information on Girl Scout Cookies, visit nccoastalpines.org.

