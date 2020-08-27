Seek the wisdom from above

James 3:13-18; 5:7-12

The early churches must have often been places where just about everybody wanted to lead and teach. They needed order and instructions on how to have order, so James simply asked them to consider who among them was wise and “endued with knowledge.”

Wisdom and knowledge must always go together in believers, and especially in those who want to lead and teach. Many people are knowledgeable but have no ability to apply their knowledge.

How do we find a man who has both wisdom and knowledge? James said, “let him shew out of a good conversation his works with meekness of wisdom.” He is a person who has spiritual knowledge. He admits he would be lost and without hope had it not been for the Lord Jesus Christ, and his desire for himself and other people is that God might be glorified.

There is a kind of wisdom that is destructive. There are some who are envious of other people. They resent seeing other people being blessed and this resentment even extends to others’ spiritual growth. A person with this kind of wisdom is living a lie because they are acting contrary to God and His Word. This is wisdom that comes from the world and not from heaven.

This wisdom, said James, is pure, peaceable, gentle, ready to listen, merciful and productive of good works. Such a person shows no partiality and is not two-faced.

In the fifth chapter of James, there is an understanding of the daily lives of believers. It was difficult in James’ day as it is today. He used the illustration of the farmer who waits for his crop. The farmer has to be patient in so many ways, and this is a reminder to us of the patience we need while we wait on the Lord.

Be established in your heart. Know what you believe and why you believe it. Be settled when it comes to God’s Word, believing it is the truth. Trust in Jesus as the only way to have salvation and eternal life in heaven. Live each day as if it could be the day He returns for His saints.

James used the Old Testament prophets as examples of how to live for the Lord. The prophets carried a heavenly message with the best of motives. They were obedient to God even while suffering persecution, and they were patient because they trusted God.

Finally, James used Job as an illustration of patience and perseverance. Job only knew his miserable circumstances, not the conversation that took place between God and Satan. It would be difficult to find anyone who suffered more or lost more than Job, yet he did not stop believing in God. In the end, God blessed him with far more than he ever had before.

Be careful in your speech. There is no need for hasty oaths that in the end will mean nothing. Under trials, a person may say things against God they will later regret. Do not fall into the enemy’s trap.

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]