Appearance by US Poet Laureate Joy Harjo to wrap up Speaker Series at UNCP

LUMBERTON — The new terminal building for the Lumberton Regional Airport is two to three weeks from being completed, according to the airport manager.

And part of what is making that possible is the resolution of a construct contract change order dispute, Bob Snuck said.

The change order was presented by Snuck during the Aug. 17 meeting of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. The request was for $12,295.08 to pay the terminal project’s contractor for the 21 additional work days caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The commissioners took no action on the request.

Snuck did not say how the issue was resolved.

In April, Bob Snuck said the airport terminal was on track to be finished by mid-June, but COVID-19 and weather-related delays led to changes in the plan for a building that will “make a statement for aviation across the state.” Construction began in April 2019.

“I can’t wait for it to be done,” Snuck said. “It’s been a workload, but it’ll be nice to be finishing up soon.”

Work remaining for the $3.7 million building consists of flooring, trim and plumbing. A Simcon Company crew was working Friday on sinks and fixtures in the bathrooms.

A generator was put in place recently and the parking lot will be paved in the coming weeks, both projects funded with grant money, Snuck said. The generator is a backup source of electricity and will be a major asset during emergency situations.

The 8,000-square-foot terminal will be twice the size of the demolished terminal and will provide better restroom facilities, and office and conference spaces, Snuck said.

The conference and office spaces will be beneficial for economic growth in Robeson County by allowing representatives of businesses looking to move into or expand in Robeson County to fly into a more modern airport. Robeson County Economic Development will have offices in the terminal, allowing business representatives to walk from their airplane or helicopter to a meeting.

“We are very excited to be moving into there,” said Channing Jones, county Economic Development director. “It will be a place for international and national clients can come into a new building and it will leave a great first impression.

“We are excited to have this as an asset to show off to new companies and as a place for existing companies to use.”

The terminal was a “long time coming,” and the end of a five-year process is in sight, he said.

“This is a very modern building, and it will have the capability to hold upper-level presentations in its conference room,” Jones said.

While traffic through the airport has been down significantly because of the pandemic, the new terminal building will have an aviation pull, Snuck said.

“Other pilots have stopped and walked through and were very impressed,” Snuck said.

A 24-hour pilots lounge with large, black leather reclining chairs and a large bath and shower room will be among the terminal’s amenities.

“I had one pilot who called for a fuel stop tell me his wife didn’t like stopping here before because she didn’t like using the bathrooms,” Snuck said. “I told them about the new facilities and they were excited. They do a lot of flying up and down the East Coast.”

The airport has two runways, one 5,500 feet long and the other 5,000 feet long. There are 35 airplane hangers on the airport’s property.

Two future projects include a fuel farm and a taxiway that will run alongside the airport’s longest runway.

The fuel farm project carried a price tag of $1.1 million, but the airport was awarded a $112,500 grant by the state Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation to pay for the engineering study, Snuck said. The original fuel farm was built more than 40 years ago.

The fuel farm would consist of two 12,000 gallon tanks, one to hold jet fuel and the other to hold aviation gasoline.

The new taxiway will be paid for solely with grant money, Snuck said.