Church of the week

September 3, 2020

Riverside Church of God

— Pastor: Bishop Lasaundria Hunt

— Address: 8 Taylor St. in Lumberton

— Service Schedule: Sunday School 9 a.m., Worship 11 a.m.; Evening Service 7 p.m., second and fourth Sundays;

Wednesday Bible Study 7 p.m.

— Denomination: Church of God

— Congregation: 60

— Established: 1956

— Favorite Scripture: 1 Corinthians 9:22

“To the weak I became as weak, that I might win the weak. I have become all things to all men, that I might by all means save some.”