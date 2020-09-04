Massol, Locklear join RCC Board of Trustees

Staff report
LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College welcomed two new board of trustees members during its Aug. 10 meeting.

Joining the Board were Pedro “Tito” Massol and Mitchell “Bosco” Locklear.

Massol, appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper, replaces Michael Van Etten; and Locklear, appointed by the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County, replaces Eddie Moore.

“We are honored to welcome these exceptional individuals to the board of trustees. We are excited to have them join us in delivering on Robeson Community College’s mission to sustain a learning community in which students can prepare academically and technically in a complex, diverse and rapidly changing world,” said Melissa Singler, RCC president.

Massol works with HealthKeeperz and is a former sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. Originally from Harlem, New York, Massol moved to Lumberton in 1984 after meeting his wife, Terri. He has a long history with RCC that began with him enrolling in continuing education classes and then going on to teach courses to the college’s Hispanic population.

Massol has served on the United Way of Robeson County board as president and is a past board member of the Robeson County Church and Community Center. He currently serves on the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce board and is president-elect of the Kiwanis of Robeson.

Locklear, a lifelong Prospect Community member, is a project manager for Southeastern Community and Family Services. He has served on the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education for 12 years, two of which he served as president. Locklear is the former Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Housing director, a position he held for about 10 years. He currently serves on the Robeson County Department of Social Services board. In 2016 he was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Gov. Pat McCrory.