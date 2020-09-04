Massol, Locklear join RCC Board of Trustees

During the pandemic, when there hasn’t been sports to keep me occupied like normal, I’ve caught myself thinking about the lasting memories I have had on the sidelines from over the last nearly five years on the job.

For right now, that’s all I’ve got. And while many are fresh on my mind from this past school year, I’ve realized that maybe some of the best sports memories I have from this job have in fact happened in the last 12 months. So I guess it’s a good way to end on a make, as many basketball players would say, not wanting to step out of the gym until they see one go through the basket.

Friday was my last day at The Robesonian as I will move to another job covering sports in the Sandhills area next week. This place was my first real job out of college, in the same area I became familiar with during my college years at UNCP, and has provided me with a wealthy of knowledge to grow in this profession, and a lot of lasting memories that I will carry with me.

And I sure did go out on a make as the last game that I covered was the NCHSAA 4A East Regional final basketball game between Lumberton and Pinecrest at Fayetteville State in March, and the scene and environment of that game was unforgettable. I had only covered one team regional final before then, in 2018 when the Purnell Swett wrestling team fell short of a title title berth against a tradition-rich Cary team, and I told others in the industry it would be cool for one time to get to cover a state championship game for a team I regularly cover.

Thanks, corona, for ruining that chance.

Last season’s run from the Lumberton basketball team was one that people will talk about for years, but there were countless other memories before the Pirates’ win over Pinecrest that closed out the 2020 sports schedule that were of note to me.

During my time I witnessed conference championship seasons by teams all five high schools, on top of five Robeson County Shootouts and four Robeson County Slugfests that always were my favorite to cover. Those tournaments had bragging rights of their own, and were yearly traditions for local sports fans. And the finals at each of the last two Shootouts provided some of the best atmospheres and games I’ll probably see at the high-school level.

And of course I can’t forget about getting the chance to cover my alma mater, UNCP, that was in the midst of a solid two-year run through all sports it seemed, and the only thing that could slow down the athletic department’s successes is still ever-present today. But the Braves also ended the year on a make as they claimed three conference and one regional title by winter sports teams.

I was lucky enough to cover major college basketball games across the state, and mark off a personal bucket-list item of seeing Carolina-Duke in person, which could’ve only been a dream for my younger self growing up. But nothing was able to top the memories made in the heat of covering high school outdoor high school sports in the fall and spring and also Fairmont basketball home games in the chill of winter with a packed house inside sweating.

For the most part, that is what I will remember about working at The Robesonian. Along with the hard-working reporters that I worked alongside for nearly five years.

Robeson County has become a second home to me. It’s where I met the wonderful woman I’ll marry come May, where I have forged countless friendships and seen some of the best athletes in the state play. I was here for two devastating hurricanes hit the area that still have lingering effects, but still the county is moving forward, despite what the outside world sees and believes. That’s when I saw the unwavering resolve of the local area that inspires me to keep working hard.

I can’t leave without thanking all the coaches and players that I have worked hard to cover fairly in a place where two guys could only be so many places with five, and previously six, high schools and a Division II college.

Thankfully, Chris Stiles has returned to the staff with my exodus to bring stability on the sports side. I am more than confident that he will be able to do the job effectively when sports resumes after working, and struggling on the golf course, with him for the last year.

Without Chris, as well as Donnell Coley and Brandon Tester before him, we wouldn’t have been able to provide the equitable sports coverage this county deserves. That is what the goal was when I joined Rodd Baxley back in October 2015, and I’m proud of what we did as a staff over the years.

I won’t be going too far, in fact I might see some local teams regularly whenever high school athletics resume in November. So for now, thanks for the memories Robeson County.