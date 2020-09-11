UNCP hosts virtual 9/11 Week of Service

September 11, 2020 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — COVID-19 didn’t stop The University of North Carolina at Pembroke from playing host to the annual 9/11 Week of Service, but did force events to take place virtually.

The Week of Service, a time to commemorate the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, took place Tuesday through Saturday. The Office of Community and Civic Engagement at UNCP encouraged all members of BraveNation to engage in random acts of kindness throughout the week as a way to honor the people who were lost and injured in the attacks, to pay tribute to the first responders and citizens who volunteered, and to recognize the many who work to protect the freedom Americans enjoy each day.

UNCP Serve, the university’s web platform for connecting students with volunteer and service opportunities, provided a full list of 9/11 Week of Service engagements at serve.uncp.edu/9-11weekofservice.

Highlights of the week included:

Tuesday;

— Virtual Votes, where students could join CCE virtually to register to vote online and take a pledge to vote on Nov. 3.

— UNCP Votes Coalition Interest Meeting, where all student organizations, student leaders, faculty, staff and community partners were invited to join a nonpartisan, democratic engagement coalition to encourage members of the UNCP community to become active, registered and educated voters.

Wednesday;

— Snacks & Social Justice, where participants could grab their favorite snack and join CCE on Facebook Live for a dialogue about freedom and service.

Thursday-Friday;

— Virtual Volunteer Fair, a two-day virtual volunteer fair where students could learn about local and regional community partners and the various virtual volunteer opportunities offered at this time.

Friday-Saturday;

— Random Acts of Kindness Weekend, where all Braves could pay tribute to everyone affected by the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

“Every year our office hosts 9/11 Day of Service to kick off service efforts for the semester and to remember the events of Sept. 11. Though things will look a little different this year, we still want to pay tribute through serving our communities, especially with random acts of kindness where we know a small gesture can make a big difference in someone’s life,” said Natural Love, assistant director for Community Engagement.