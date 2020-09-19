RCC to name building in honor of Piedmont Natural Gas

September 19, 2020 Robesonian
Staff report

LUMBERTON — One of Robeson Community College’s buildings soon will bear the name Piedmont Natural Gas Building.

The naming ceremony is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Monday and will take place in front of the building located in the northeast part of the campus. The building houses the Cosmetology, Adult Basic Education and GED programs.

The naming is the result of Piedmont’s generous gift of $100,000, according to RCC. The money is allocated to fund scholarships in industrial technology, welding, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

“The generous donation from Piedmont Natural Gas will make an enormous impact in the lives of our students. We can continue to offer world-class education and workforce training to our community for years to come with this gift. We are honored to have their name on our College and Career Readiness building,” RCC President Melissa Singler said.

The Piedmont Natural Gas Industrial Technologies Scholarship will help more than 20 students a semester, according to the college. This partnership will strengthen Robeson Community College’s industry relationships and enhance the academic endeavors of industrial technologies students along with the Matrix Service Scholarship.

“Piedmont Natural Gas has a long history of investing in the education of the communities where we live and work,” said Bruce Barkley, vice president of Rates and Natural Gas Supply at Piedmont. “It’s our hope that the Piedmont Natural Gas Industrial Technologies Scholarship will make a difference in the lives of Robeson Community College students and aid them in learning the skills they need to launch successful careers after graduation.”

The RCC Foundation is fortunate to have the support of Piedmont Natural Gas, said Lisa O. Hunt, assistant vice president of Grants and Foundation.

“Their generosity in providing scholarship assistance to many of our students has made a huge impact on recruiting and retaining students in our industrial technological programs,” she said. “We’re grateful for their partnership and commitment to making a difference in our community.”