Church of the Week

September 24, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church

— Pastor: Rev. Dr. Harry J. Ghee

— Address: 170 New Bethel Church Road, St. Pauls

— Phone: 910-843-4236

— Service Schedule: Sunday morning worship, 11 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; Wednesday Prayer/Bible study, 6 p.m.; Youth ministry, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

— Denomination: Baptist

— Established: 1901

— Favorite Scripture: Matthew 5:16

“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your father which is in heaven.”